Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.28, but opened at $79.95. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 19,167,487 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

