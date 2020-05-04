Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,932,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

