Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 739.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

