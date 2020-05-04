Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.21. 1,912,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,551. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

