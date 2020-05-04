Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,947.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 127,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 123,074 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52,145.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 282,629 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 511.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,830 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.