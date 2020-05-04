Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

VOE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,758. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

