Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,338. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 134.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

