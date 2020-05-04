Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

