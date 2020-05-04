Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 709.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 326,029 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 12,889,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,684. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

