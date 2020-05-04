Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,841,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,465,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.57. 2,997,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,024. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

