Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2,075.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504,192 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

