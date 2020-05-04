Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

MA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.26. 3,746,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

