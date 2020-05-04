Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 2,973 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.35. 881,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,292. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

