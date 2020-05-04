Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 361,348 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1,732.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,348 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.63. 1,642,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.34. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

