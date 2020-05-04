Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Ecolab worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,279 shares of company stock worth $54,677,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $191.52. 1,100,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,733. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

