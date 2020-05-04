Girard Partners LTD. Sells 238 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,334. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

