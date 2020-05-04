Girard Partners LTD. Sells 260 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

ADP stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.48. 2,612,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.