Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. 21,364,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

