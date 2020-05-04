Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.26. 3,746,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

