Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $2.80 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

