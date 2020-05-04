Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 4.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,934. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

