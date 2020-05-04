Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 71,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 22,493 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.