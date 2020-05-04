Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 130 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.62. 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,422. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

