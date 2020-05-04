Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.