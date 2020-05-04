Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 9,326 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. 4,739,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

