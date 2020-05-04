Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 217 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

NYSE HON traded down $2.05 on Monday, hitting $135.20. 4,120,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average is $164.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

