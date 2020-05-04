Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,577. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

