Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $286,000 Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,426. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.