Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $606,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 72,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.