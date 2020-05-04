Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.41. 1,985,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,321. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

