Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. 2,265,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

