Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,074,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,809. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

