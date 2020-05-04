Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,567,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,816. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

