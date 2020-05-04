Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

LMT stock traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $380.16. 1,076,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,503. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.