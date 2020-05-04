Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 439 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,372 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,539. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

