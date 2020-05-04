Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.47

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 220475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit