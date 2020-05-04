Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.47

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 220475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

