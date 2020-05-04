Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. 342,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

