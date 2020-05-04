Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.81. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,694,220 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

