Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1172500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.