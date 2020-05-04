HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 348 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.40. 2,210,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,415. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

