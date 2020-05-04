HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,164. The company has a market capitalization of $447.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 106.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

