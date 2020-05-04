HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snap by 13,730.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,621,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670,754. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,854.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

