HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 42,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,889,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $6,493,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.52. 6,500,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

