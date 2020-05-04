HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 851,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,530. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

