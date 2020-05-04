HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $108,000 in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,226 shares of company stock valued at $239,435. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 122,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-Bone Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

