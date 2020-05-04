HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 890,787 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $277,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,386 shares of company stock valued at $110,168,806.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.88 on Monday, hitting $143.44. 9,170,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,726,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,767.97. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

