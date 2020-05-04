HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 282,629 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 52,145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,629 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,616,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,065,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,053,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 881,150 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

