HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after buying an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,157,838 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

