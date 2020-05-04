HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 9,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $35,692.20. Insiders acquired 2,082,112 shares of company stock worth $6,323,321 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

OTCMKTS QMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. 112,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,301. Quantum Corp has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

