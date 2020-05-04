Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

